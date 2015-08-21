BERLIN Aug 21 German scientists have found an
unusually long trail of footprints from a 30-tonne dinosaur in
an abandoned quarry in Lower Saxony, a discovery they think
could be around 145 million years old.
"It's very unusual how long the trail is and what great
condition it's in," excavation leader Benjamin Englich told
Reuters at the site, referring to 90 uninterrupted footprints
stretching over 50 metres. Their diameter measured 1.2 metres.
Englich and his team found the impressions in the central
German region while excavating at the quarry in the town of
Rehburg-Loccum near Hanover on Wednesday.
Englich said the elephant-like tracks were stomped into the
ground sometime between 135 and 145 million years ago by a
sauropod - a class of heavy dinosaurs with long necks and tails.
"We don't have a complete skeleton for a dinosaur this big
from this time period," said Englich. "That means it's a species
we haven't seen before from this era."
The prehistoric prints are not only big, said Englich, but
also unusually deep. The impressions sink more than 40
centimetres into the ground, suggesting they were made by a
creature that weighed up to 30 tonnes.
Experts hope the trail could help shed light on conditions
in the Cretaceous period, the mysterious era which ended 65
million years ago with the mass extinction of dinosaurs.
The biggest dinosaur prints ever found, measuring up to two
metres in diamater, were discovered by amateur diggers in the
French Jura region in 2009.
