HAMBURG, July 9 The poisonous chemical dioxin
has been found at higher-than-permitted levels in eggs from a
German farm, following similar discoveries at seven other farms
since April, authorities said on Monday.
The poultry farm is near Loehnberg in the central state of
Hesse, the federal food warning service said. The dioxin was
discovered by the farm's own safety checks, and the eggs are
being recalled, it said.
The service said there was no acute danger to public health,
because dioxin is dangerous only if consumed over long periods.
Small doses are not harmful.
The previous dioxin discoveries were in eggs at farms in
Lower Saxony and the neighbouring state of North Rhine
Westphalia. The cause of some outbreaks in Lower Saxony was
contaminated earth.
In January 2011, German officials said animal feed tainted
with dioxin had been fed to hens and pigs, contaminating eggs,
poultry meat and pork at affected farms, triggering a European
Union-wide health alert.
Germany then introduced a series of measures including
restrictions on animal feed ingredients and increased
inspections of farms and feed.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Baird)