BERLIN Dec 16 The majority of eastern Germans
regard their western compatriots as "arrogant" and mostly
interested in money, according to a new survey that highlights
distinct east-west identities.
More than 22 years after the reunification of Germany
following the collapse of the Berlin Wall, a major study by the
Allensbach Institute showed that easterners held strongly
negative views of westerners but high opinions of themselves.
The study found that 71 percent of easterners believe
westerners are "arrogant", 57 percent see westerners as
interested primarily in money, and 45 percent believe westerners
are "shallow".
"East Germans have practically only negative views of west
Germans," wrote Welt am Sonntag newspaper, which published
excerpts of the Allensbach study on Sunday. "By contrast, the
self-perception of east Germans is overwhelmingly positive."
The survey showed there are still strong perceptions of
separate identities between east Germans and west Germans more
than two decades after the end of the Cold War that led to
German unification on Oct. 3, 1990.
The survey commissioned by east German universities found
that 69 percent of easterners call themselves "modest", 63
percent see themselves as "reserved", 58 percent call themselves
"inventive".
The report found that 51 percent of westerners believe their
east German brethren are "discontented", 42 percent
"distrustful" while only 12 percent labelled easterners
"arrogant".
Many easterners have endured hardship and upheaval. Millions
lost their jobs, their homes as well as the fabric of their
society and their way of life. Nearly 2 million easterners moved
west in search of jobs.
Many are still struggling to come to terms with life in
reunited Germany and are nostalgic about life in East Germany,
to the irritation of many western Germans who have helped pay
nearly 2 trillion euros to rebuild the east.
