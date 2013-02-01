BERLIN Feb 1 Germany's military will acquire
armed drones its Defence Minster said on Friday, reigniting a
heated debate in Germany over the ethics of using such aircraft.
The drones would protect soldiers in dangerous situations,
and offer precision and speed, Thomas de Maiziere told the
German government's YouTube channel in an interview.
The drones were identical in legal, ethical and technical
terms to manned aircraft because someone would still have to
decide whether to attack, he said.
Germany would develop the new generation drones in
conjunction with France, he said. German armed forces are
currently using unmanned drones for reconnaissance in
Afghanistan, where they are serving as part of the ISAF force.
"We have a gap in our capabilities which we want to close,"
de Maiziere said.
Prior to the official announcement, German opposition
lawmakers had already condemned the purchase of armed drones,
with the head of the Greens parliamentary group Juergen Trittin
saying they could lower the threshold for military engagement.
Critics of drone strikes argue that they end up killing
high numbers of civilians and that they are frequently launched
across sovereign states' borders - far more than conventional
attacks by piloted aircraft.
Most attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles have been by the
United States. Britain and Israel have also used them, and
dozens more states are believed to possess the technology.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Jon Boyle)