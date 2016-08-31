(Adds response from General Atomics)
BERLIN Aug 31 Germany's Defence Ministry on
Tuesday informed lawmakers that its plan to lease armed Heron TP
drones from Israel Aerospace Industries will be
delayed by months given a fresh legal challenge filed by U.S.
weapons maker General Atomics.
Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen in January announced
the army would lease the Heron drones for about 580 million
euros instead of buying Predator B drones from the privately
held U.S. firm or Switzerland's RUAG, prompting protests by both
firms which were denied in May.
"This move by General Atomics is very unfortunate and
frustrating, especially since our legal position was upheld by
the (cartel office) with very clear words," a senior ministry
acquisition official told lawmakers in a letter seen by Reuters.
General Atomics spokeswoman Melissa Haynes said the company
filed the legal challenge "to ensure that this procurement is
conducted as a fair and open competition; thereby ensuring that
the German Ministry of Defense procures the most technologically
superior and cost efficient solution."
She gave no details about the substance of the lawsuit.
It was the latest setback for the minister's efforts to
rebuild the German military after years of declining military
budgets and reports of ill-equipped troops.
Germany's air force is facing growing problems due to delays
in deliveries of the Airbus A400M military transport,
and a $4 billion air defence system to be built by Lockheed
Martin Corp and MBDA is also facing possible delays.
MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus, Britain's BAE Systems Plc
and Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA.
General Atomics had in June asked the German cartel office
to review a decision rejecting its protest of the contract
decision, but the agency rejected that bid on Aug. 17, according
to the ministry letter, which was first reported by Spiegel
Online.
In response, the company on Monday filed a lawsuit with the
German higher court in Duesseldorf, the final arbiter in the
case, the ministry official said.
RUAG did not pursue its case with the cartel office.
The ministry official said the latest legal process could
take three to nine months to resolve, which meant the Heron
project could be delayed by months.
Tobis Lindner, a Green party member of the parliamentary
budget committee, said critics had long questioned whether von
der Leyen's decision to lease the Israeli drones was the
economically and technologically least risky option.
"It now appears that the Defence Ministry's plans are now
falling apart. Ursula von der Leyen's ambitious drone plans are
over for this legislative period," he said in a statement.
The leasing plan was intended as an interim measure until
the EU has developed its own drone. Germany, France, Italy and
Spain plan to jointly develop a drone by 2025.
