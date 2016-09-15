Yum China to buy majority stake in delivery services firm Daojia
May 15 Yum China Holdings Inc said it would buy a controlling stake in food delivery services firm Daojia to expand delivery services for its KFC and Pizza Hut chains in the country.
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Germany's antitrust regulator raided eight drug wholesale companies, including a subsidiary of U.S. healthcare services provider McKesson Corp, on suspicion of illegal collusion.
A spokesman for Germany's Cartel Office, who confirmed the raids on Thursday, declined to provide the names of the companies targeted.
Germany-based Gehe, a drugs distributor which McKesson controls as part of its 2014 purchase of most of Celesio AG's shares, said in a written statement its offices had been searched and that it was fully cooperating with antitrust authorities, declining to comment further. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Cohbar, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results