BERLIN Jan 16 Germany wants a bigger say in
future Airbus projects, Germany's economy minister said on
Wednesday, months after Berlin acquired a direct stake in
Airbus's parent company for the first time.
"It is the goal of the government that the German aviation
industry can take on a leading role in future Airbus
programmes," Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said.
After years of uneasy cohabitation, France and Germany
agreed late last year to control 12 percent each of EADS
, Airbus's parent, after plans for a $45 billion merger
to form the world's largest aerospace and defence group fell
apart.
Until then, parity in EADS - born from a merger of French,
German and Spanish interests - had been ensured through a
shareholder pact between the French state, the French
media-to-aerospace group Lagardere and the German
automobile giant Daimler AG.
Germany does not want important Airbus projects to be
centred solely in Toulouse, the southwestern French city where
Airbus is based.
"The successor programme to today's A320 family in
particular is important for German locations. Even though this
programme will only enter the market in the next decade, the
conditions for it must already be set today, both at Airbus and
the supplier industry," the Free Democratic minister said in a
statement.
The previous shareholder pact had been blamed for making the
company too political and tying the hands of its management.
