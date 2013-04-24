BERLIN, April 24 Germany is determined to keep
its share of jobs in the research and development activities of
Airbus parent EADS, Economy Minister Philipp Roesler
said on Wednesday, reflecting the international tensions within
the group.
Berlin's calls last year for Airbus to base more of its
activities in the country and hire equal numbers of French and
German executives prompted EADS to say it would not tolerate
political meddling.
But Germany now holds a direct stake of over 10 percent in
the company after founding shareholders at the end of March
backed sweeping changes to the structure of EADS. Berlin had
previously never directly owned a stake, relying instead on
German industrial shareholder Daimler to protect its
strategic interests in the group which was created in 2000 from
a merger of French, German and Spanish aerospace businesses.
"We will not be fobbed off by being allowed simply to
manufacture here. That is important, but that would entail
giving up the first stage of the value chain which is research
and development - and we don't want that," Roesler said at an
aviation conference in Berlin, referring to the debate about a
successor model to the A320 narrowbody aircraft.
Roesler said Germany did not want to interfere and the
company should be mainly led according to private commercial
criteria. But he warned Berlin did have an interest in the firm.
"I want to leave no doubt about the fact that we obviously
have an interest in the company, its products and its corporate
orientation," he said.
The move of company headquarters last year to Toulouse,
ending the previous awkward split between Paris and Munich, was
designed to be symbolic - a sign to investors that EADS had
overcome national divisions and was operating like a normal
company.
But in Berlin it was seen by many as confirmation that
France was bent on taking de facto control of EADS, aided and
abetted by a chief executive who was placing the company above
national loyalties.
"If we lose even just one part of the value chain, Germany
risks losing the entire value chain," Roesler said.
