FRANKFURT, March 4 European aerospace
group EADS was considering doing without part of a
development loan for its Airbus unit worth 500 million euros
($660.3 million) from the German government as a dispute
escalates regarding the group moving operations from Germany, a
paper reported.
EADS and Airbus therefore hope to prevent the German
government from influencing its production locations, German
daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said, citing company
sources, in an advance copy of a story to be published in its
Monday edition.
Germany last week said Airbus should locate more of its
activities in the country and hire equal numbers of French and
German executives, provoking the group to say it would not
tolerate such meddling.
The German government has said it would provide a loan of up
to 1 billion euros, half of which has already been paid, for the
development of the A350, Airbus' answer to Boeing's 787
Dreamliner in the mid-sized segment of the aircraft market.
Speaking to analysts in January, EADS CEO Louis Gallois
hinted for the first time that the company could eat into its
cash pile of over 11 billion euros rather than tap new loans,
which were intended mainly to share out the development risk.
The spat over locations comes at a sensitive time as Germany
prepares to buy a 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS from
Daimler, and as Airbus Chief Executive Thomas Enders
prepares to take the helm at EADS.
EADS was not immediately available to comment on Sunday.
($1 = 0.7573 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; additional reporting by Alexandra
Hudson in Berlin and Daniel Flynn in Paris; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)