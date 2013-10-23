BERLIN Oct 23 Germany's Finance Ministry
welcomed the European Central Bank's plans to submit the euro
zone's top banks to comprehensive tests next year, warning
lenders to use the time ahead of the probe to get in good shape
and shore up capital if needed.
The ministry added banks themselves would have to fill any
shortfalls revealed by the tests, and state help would only be
available if all market options were exhausted. The euro zone's
European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund would not be a
new backstop, it added.
"This can only be used if a country itself is
incapable of recapitalising its banks. Then the country can
apply for help from the ESM," the ministry said.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)