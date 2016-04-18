(Corrects first name of Bavarian finance minister, para 5)
* Growing complaints about ECB from conservative lawmakers
* Accuse Draghi of damaging central bank's credibility
* Call for German financial specialist as next president
* Draghi not due to step down until Nov 2019
BERLIN, April 18 The next president of the
European Central Bank should come from Germany, members of
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies said on Monday, in a
further attack on the institution over its cheap-money policy.
German conservative politicians have complained loudly in
recent weeks that the ECB's ultra-low rates are creating a
"gaping hole" in savers' finances and pensioners' retirement
plans as returns have dropped.
Hans-Peter Friedrich, a leading lawmaker for the Christian
Social Union (CSU) and former interior minister, told
mass-selling daily Bild the policy of current ECB President
Mario Draghi, an Italian, had "lead to a massive loss of
credibility.
"The next ECB chief must be a German, who feels bound to the
German Bundesbank's tradition of monetary stability," Friedrich
added.
Hans-Peter Uhl, the CSU's spokesman on interior affairs,
called for a German financial specialist to head the central
bank. Meanwhile, Markus Soeder, finance minister for the state
of Bavaria, told the Bild am Sonntag paper it was time for a
"change of direction" and more German influence.
A spokeswoman for the German Finance Ministry said the
question of who will succeed Draghi was not relevant at present
since he is not due to step down until November 2019.
Nonetheless, the fact that some lawmakers in Merkel's
coalition government are raising the topic now underscores how
fraught relations between the euro zone's biggest country and
Draghi have become.
In March the ECB unveiled a large stimulus package that
included cutting its deposit rate deeper into negative
territory, expanding asset buys and offering free loans to the
corporate sector to stimulate growth and stave off deflation.
A storm of protest erupted in thrifty Germany after Draghi
last month described the idea of "helicopter money" - sending
money directly to citizens - as a "very interesting" - if
unexamined - concept.
Last week, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the
ECB's policy was causing "extraordinary problems" for banks and
risks undermining support for European integration and
reportedly blamed its policy.
The ECB itself is not immune to the criticism and Draghi
recently bemoaned what he described as the "nein zu allem" ("no
to everything") approach - a swipe at Germany.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Heinrich)