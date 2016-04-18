(Corrects first name of Bavarian finance minister, para 5)

BERLIN, April 18 The next president of the European Central Bank should come from Germany, members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies said on Monday, in a further attack on the institution over its cheap-money policy.

German conservative politicians have complained loudly in recent weeks that the ECB's ultra-low rates are creating a "gaping hole" in savers' finances and pensioners' retirement plans as returns have dropped.

Hans-Peter Friedrich, a leading lawmaker for the Christian Social Union (CSU) and former interior minister, told mass-selling daily Bild the policy of current ECB President Mario Draghi, an Italian, had "lead to a massive loss of credibility.

"The next ECB chief must be a German, who feels bound to the German Bundesbank's tradition of monetary stability," Friedrich added.

Hans-Peter Uhl, the CSU's spokesman on interior affairs, called for a German financial specialist to head the central bank. Meanwhile, Markus Soeder, finance minister for the state of Bavaria, told the Bild am Sonntag paper it was time for a "change of direction" and more German influence.

A spokeswoman for the German Finance Ministry said the question of who will succeed Draghi was not relevant at present since he is not due to step down until November 2019.

Nonetheless, the fact that some lawmakers in Merkel's coalition government are raising the topic now underscores how fraught relations between the euro zone's biggest country and Draghi have become.

In March the ECB unveiled a large stimulus package that included cutting its deposit rate deeper into negative territory, expanding asset buys and offering free loans to the corporate sector to stimulate growth and stave off deflation.

A storm of protest erupted in thrifty Germany after Draghi last month described the idea of "helicopter money" - sending money directly to citizens - as a "very interesting" - if unexamined - concept.

Last week, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the ECB's policy was causing "extraordinary problems" for banks and risks undermining support for European integration and reportedly blamed its policy.

The ECB itself is not immune to the criticism and Draghi recently bemoaned what he described as the "nein zu allem" ("no to everything") approach - a swipe at Germany. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Heinrich)