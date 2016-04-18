* Growing complaints about ECB from conservative lawmakers
* Accuse Draghi of damaging central bank's credibility
* Draghi not due to step down until Nov 2019
* No serious debate over successor for 2 years - economist
By Caroline Copley
BERLIN, April 18 The next European Central Bank
president should come from Germany, German conservative
politicians said on Monday, ramping up pressure on what they see
as too much free-spending by the ECB and not enough rigour.
One said the current president, Italian Mario Draghi, had
weakened the ECB's reputation.
Such conservatives have complained loudly in recent weeks
that the ECB's ultra-low rates are creating a "gaping hole" in
savers' finances and pensioners' retirement plans as returns
have dropped.
Germany also has a long history of preferring strict fiscal
and monetary policy.
Hans-Peter Friedrich, a leading lawmaker for the Christian
Social Union (CSU) and former interior minister, told
mass-selling daily Bild the policy of current ECB President
Mario Draghi, an Italian, had "lead to a massive loss of
credibility.
"The next ECB chief must be a German, who feels bound to the
German Bundesbank's tradition of monetary stability," Friedrich
added.
Hans-Peter Uhl, the CSU's spokesman on interior affairs,
called for a German financial specialist to head the central
bank. Meanwhile, Markus Soeder, finance minister for the state
of Bavaria, told the Bild am Sonntag paper it was time for a
"change of direction" and more German influence.
A spokeswoman for the German Finance Ministry said the
question of who will succeed Draghi was not relevant at present
since he is not due to step down until November 2019.
Nonetheless, the fact that some lawmakers in Merkel's
coalition government are raising the topic now underscores how
fraught relations between the euro zone's biggest country and
Draghi have become.
Mario Gruppe, an economist at Nord LB, described the latest
comments as a new episode in a serial called "The Germans get
annoyed about monetary policy".
"It shows that unhappiness among German politicians about
the ECB is increasing. And if there are no signs of change, the
tone should get even louder," he said.
However, Gruppe does not expect a serious debate about
Draghi's successor for another two years.
PRUSSIAN HELMET
Early on in his term as president, Draghi was presented with
a black-and-gold spiked helmet dating from 1871 by Bild to
symbolise the newspaper's confidence that the Italian boss would
stick to Prussian-style discipline against inflation.
But relations with Europe's biggest economy have soured as
the central bank has unleashed round after round of monetary
easing, including cutting its deposit rate into negative
territory and expanding asset buys, in an effort to stimulate
growth and stave off the threat of deflation.
A storm of protest erupted in thrifty Germany after Draghi
last month described the idea of "helicopter money" - sending
money directly to citizens - as a "very interesting" - if
unexamined - concept.
Last week, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the
ECB's policy was causing "extraordinary problems" for banks and
risks undermining support for European integration and
reportedly blamed its policy.
The ECB itself is not immune to the criticism and Draghi
recently bemoaned what he described as the "nein zu allem" ("no
to everything") approach - a swipe at Germany.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Additional reporting by Frank
Siebelt; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)