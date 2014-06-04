* Germany far from overheating, but merits higher interest
rates
* Price bubbles could form, savers lose
* Real risk lies in complacency, wrong economic policy
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, June 4 Looser monetary policy will be
dangerous for Germany's economy, banking groups said on
Wednesday, a day before the European Central Bank is expected to
cut interest rates further.
Although inflation in Europe's largest economy has sunk
below 1 percent, some experts believe record low rates are a
creeping threat to Germany and will propel growth in a way that
masks structural economic deficiencies that then lie untackled.
At growth of 0.4 percent last year and an expected 1.8
percent this year, the 2.7 trillion euro ($3.7 trillion) economy
is far from overheating.
But there are distortions. Government plans to help the life
insurance sector stay profitable despite ultra-low interest
rates are already a sign that business is not as usual.
On top of industry and retailers' expectations that another
cut will not give a significant boost to investment or
consumption, many think it will in fact be harmful: savers will
suffer, speculation will be encouraged and price bubbles could
form.
"In times of low interest rates, it becomes increasingly
difficult to achieve appropriate returns," said Raimund
Roeseler, head of bank supervisor Bafin.
"In the end this could dampen capitalisation and could lead
banks to invest in riskier business fields."
BUBBLES
That could lead to bubbles forming as investors seek higher
returns. Germany's blue chip Dax index is close to breaking the
10,000 barrier and property prices have increased by 11 percent
since 2010 - in some cities even by a third.
"That's a danger I see," Ulrich Schroeder, CEO of
state-controlled development bank KfW said.
The Bundesbank has warned over property markets overheating
in some regions.
The ECB has to set monetary policy for all 18 euro zone
member states, a feat made more difficult as economies have
diverged sharply during the euro zone debt crisis.
While Germany has weathered the crisis relatively well and
has relied on domestic demand to make up for suffering exports,
others in the currency bloc have fared worse. France has barely
grown over the past two years.
Germany benefits from low rates too.
"The positive effect will be indirect," said Alexander
Schumann, chief economist of Germany's chamber of industry and
commerce (DIHK), which showed in a recent survey that more than
a quarter of German firms now wanted to invest more again.
"Once demand for credit rises in countries like Portugal,
Spain, in the former crisis countries, a low interest rate will
help. It also has the side effect of pushing down the euro."
A pick-up in the rest of Europe could push German firms to
invest more again, having had little incentive to do so at home,
where returns have been low, or abroad, where risks were high.
Government debt payments also fall thanks to ultra-low
rates. In 2014, the federal government will spend about 30
billion euros on interest payments, according to current budget
plans, down 10 billion euros from 10 years earlier, when the
overall debt was smaller.
But there are costs too.
Germans are traditionally more savers than spenders. If the
ECB, as expected, charges banks for parking their money with the
central bank by pushing its deposit rate into negative territory
for the first time, the German saver could bear the brunt.
"We can't tell the savers: now you even have to pay a fine
for your assets," Georg Fahrenschon, the head of Germany's
Sparkassen savings banks, association told Stern magazine.
Fahrenschon calculates that current low rates could cost
German savers about 15 billion euros a year - or 200 euros per
person.
The real risk from low rates, however, may be that they
overstate German strength, masking issues of competitiveness and
leading to overly generous economic policy.
According to Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer that is
more dangerous than an unlikely economic overheating.
"That will lead to wrong economic policies, such as the
rolling back of reforms. The result will be an erosion in
competitiveness," Kraemer said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government already plans a
nationwide minimum wage, intends to lower the pension age for
some and to increase pensions for others.
"Because the German economy will grow above average due to
the loose monetary policy for some years, investors are likely
to overlook the creeping loss of competitiveness," said Kraemer.
"But the next recession will come one day and then we could
have a rude awakening."
($1 = 0.7342 Euros)
(Editing by Mike Peacock)