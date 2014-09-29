BERLIN, Sept 29 Solid public finances are a key
precondition for achieving economic growth, the head of
Germany's influential central bank said on Monday, undercoring a
divide between the euro zone's biggest country and the bloc's
central bank.
"Solid public finances are a precondition for sustainable
economic growth and not a contradiction, as many suggest in the
discussion over the still ongoing crisis in the euro zone," Jens
Weidmann told an audience in Berlin.
The comments from the president of the Bundesbank appear at
odds with calls from ECB President Mario Draghi for governments
to use their fiscal policies to bolster growth in the flagging
euro zone economy.
Draghi told the Jackson Hole central bankers' conference in
late August: "It would be helpful for the overall stance of
policy if fiscal policy could play a greater role alongside
monetary policy, and I believe there is scope for this".
Draghi added that there was leeway to achieve what he
described as "a more growth-friendly composition of fiscal
policies".
(Reporting By Annika Breidthardt; Writing by John O'Donnell;
Editing by Paul Carrel)