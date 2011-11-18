BERLIN Nov 18 The European Central Bank would intervene further to prop up struggling euro member states if their fiscal situation becomes untenable, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said on Friday.

Schroeder is so far the most prominent political voice in Germany to back full-blown ECB intervention in Europe's debt crisis, a move that current Chancellor Angela Merkel says would overstep the bank's inflation-focused mandate.

"In the last resort, if the situation in Italy, Spain and possibly also France worsens, the ECB will make it clear that it will intervene without limits to defend the euro," Schroeder told radio station MDR Info.

Borrowing costs surged in several European countries this week, including in France, where the cost of borrowing jumped over half a percentage point on worries of high public debt and its banks' holdings of bonds from countries such as Greece, Spain and particularly Italy.

Merkel is under increasing pressure to support bolder crisis-fighting steps from the ECB, such as using it as a lender of last resort for the bloc or as a backstop for the euro zone's bailout fund.

Her stance so far has left Germany at odds with some European partners and Britain over whether the bank should intervene more forcefully to halt the accelerating debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to calm markets. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MF410] [ID:nL5E7MI3L8]

Schroeder, a Social Democrat who lost a snap election to the Christian Democrat Merkel in 2005, has drawn criticism for backing Greece's entry into the euro zone, a move he defended in the interview.

"We made the decision based on figures that evidently did not correspond to the facts," he said.

He has also been criticized for pushing through, together with France, a loosening of the EU's budget and deficit limits in 2005 to avoid embarrassing penalties for failing to adhere to them.