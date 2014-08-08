Australia shares flat as momentum cools; NZ up on A2 Milk
April 27 Australian shares whipsawed on Thursday, following a flat Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump's tax plan failed to excite investors.
BERLIN Aug 8 German bank BayernLB said on Friday it had rejected a 25 million euro settlement offer by Bernie Ecclestone relating to the bank's claims the Formula One boss collected commissions and undervalued its stake in the motor racing business.
"BayernLB has rejected Mr Ecclestone's settlement offer," a spokesman for the public-sector lender told Reuters.
This week a German court halted a bribery trial against Bernie Ecclestone in exchange for his paying a $100 million fee. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
SEOUL, April 27 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday flagged stronger earnings and announced a cancellation of treasury shares after posting a solid first-quarter profit boosted by the memory chip business, sending its shares to a new high.