MUNICH Aug 1 A bribery trial against Formula
One boss Bernie Ecclestone that has been threatening his grip on
the motor sport may end early, a spokeswoman for the Munich
court said.
"It is possible that there will be a settlement," a
spokeswoman for the district court told Reuters on Friday,
adding the court had told witnesses due to appear in the trial
next week that they need not come.
Ecclestone, 83, went on trial in Munich in April over
allegations he bribed a former German banker as part of the sale
of a major stake in the motor sport business eight years ago.
If convicted, the British billionaire could face up to 10
years in jail and would have to cede control of a business he
has built up over the past four decades.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)