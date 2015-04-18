BERLIN, April 18 The German government is on the
verge of raising its growth forecasts for this year and next,
but its new projections will be more conservative than those
published by leading economic institutes earlier this week, two
government sources told Reuters.
The institutes are calling for growth of 2.1 percent in 2015
and 1.8 percent in 2016.
"This is too high," one of the sources said, making clear
that the government would take a more cautious view. Berlin is
currently forecasting growth of 1.5 percent this year and of 1.6
percent in 2016.
Although exports are no longer providing the robust support
for German growth that they once did, private consumption has
picked up in the face of record-low unemployment and generous
wage deals.
The government has also made boosting private investment a
priority after years of weakness. Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel is due to present the results of an expert commission on
this subject on Tuesday.
German gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.7 percent
quarter-on-quarter in the last three months of 2014 and the
institutes are expecting growth of 0.6 percent in the first
quarter of this year.
