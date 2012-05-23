* Head of Ifo think-tank influences tone of debate in
Germany
* Sinn advocates for Greek exit from euro zone, maybe
Portugal
* Says France, Spain must have wage and price depreciation
* Critics say he polarizes debate, fuels frustration with
bailouts
By Sarah Marsh
MUNICH, May 23 Germany's best known economist
Hans-Werner Sinn wanted to become a missionary as a teenager.
His wife believes he is one.
The president of the influential Ifo think tank has been
advocating for Greece's exit from the euro zone in newspapers
and talk shows for two years, convinced this is the only way for
the debt-laden country to avoid economic disaster and for
Germany to stop pouring money into a black hole.
Policymakers in Berlin do not act on all of his advice. But
he has had huge influence on the tone of the euro zone crisis
debate in the bloc's biggest member and paymaster.
Sinn, whose name means "sense" in German, believes he has a
duty to explain complex realities to voters in layman terms and
lay out the best policies from an economic viewpoint, free from
ideological bias.
"I am an economist by heart, I have a political mind and I
want to improve the world," he said in an interview in the
neo-classical villa in Munich that houses Ifo.
"Over the years I have learned that you cannot talk to
politicians and tell them what to do," said Sinn, instantly
recognizable by the silver Amish-like beard he grew as a student
and that his wife insists he keeps.
"You have to talk to the voters. People need to learn, to
access informed discourse about the crucial issues."
Sinn has built a reputation as a serious academic with
complex papers to his name, but it is with bestsellers such as
"Casino Capitalism", which explains the global financial crisis,
and his media-savvy, plain-speaking economic commentary that he
has become a leading public figure.
British daily The Independent dubbed Sinn, who worked as a
taxi-driver to fund his studies, one of the "ten people who
changed the world" for providing what many have sorely failed
to: clear analysis of the crisis free from mind-boggling jargon.
Former ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet describes "Casino
Capitalism", which aims to "help create a better and more stable
financial system" and has sold more than 25,000 copies, as "one
of the best books I've seen on the financial crisis."
"It should be economists' duty to translate economic
insights into a language the normal citizen can understand,"
said Sinn's wife Gerlinde, who met him as a fellow student at
Muenster University in the 1960s and who also teaches economics.
It was Gerlinde who, when Sinn recently wistfully recalled
his desire as a 14-year old to become a missionary, exclaimed
enthusiastically "But Hans-Werner, you are one!" She fell for
him in part due to his insistence on speaking his mind.
But critics say that while Sinn's eagerness to appeal to a
broad audience h elps to raise awareness of economic issues, he
runs the danger of over-simplifying and polarizing complex
issues, using metaphors that are gripping but not strictly
accurate.
For example, Sinn's criticism of the euro zone's
cross-border payment system, which has allowed Greece and other
debt-strained European states to build up a huge tab at
Germany's Bundesbank, has prompted a fractious public debate.
"He says it means we have given the printing press to the
Italians while money is being shredded in Germany, and that of
course makes Germany very angry," said Peter Bofinger, a
long-standing academic rival of Sinn. "But it's completely
wrong, target balances have nothing to do with printing money in
Italy."
"Nobody in the wider public understands finances and in
order to get attention, he uses a metaphor which is very
appealing to the German mind but this can be dangerous," said
Bofinger, a member of the "wise men" council of economic
advisers to the German government.
Nonetheless, some believe it was Sinn's incessant campaign
to raise awareness of "Target 2" payment system risks that led
the ECB to focus on the issue.
French President Francois Hollande was expected to lead a
push to promote the idea of mutualised European debt at an
informal summit in Brussels on Wednesday, a proposal Germany
opposes and Sinn says would destroy the euro zone by getting rid
of any incentives to curb indebtedness.
THE SINN FACTORY
Sinn, who grew up in a village near Bielefeld in the west
German countryside, was briefly a member of the centre-left
Social Democrats and a "moderate rebel" during the 1968 student
protest movement before renouncing any political affiliation.
While he aims to influence policy, he never wanted to go
into politics himself. "I don't like to be forced to argue in a
particular direction...I just want to say how things are".
Sinn moved with his wife and three children to the southern
German city of Munich in 1985 to take up his post at the
prestigious LMU university, and he has stayed there ever since.
The star economist, who has come to feel Bavarian and dons
Lederhosen and a felt hat each year to Munich's Oktoberfest beer
festival, says he received many offers from top institutions
elsewhere but the counter-offers were too attractive to move on.
He was given the funds to create his own economic research
institute CES in 1991, and in 1999 he also became head of Ifo, a
think-tank bridging research and policy which publishes Europe's
most closely-watched economic indicator, the Ifo business
climate index.
Over the years, Sinn has combined the two institutes into
CESifo, a formidable force some have dubbed the "Sinn factory",
employing some 200 people and churning out surveys and proposals
on a vast range of topics from education to entrepreneurship.
"He doesn't need to lecture at the LMU now he is Ifo
president but he does it voluntarily because he loves it," said
Florian Buck, 28, a PhD student under Sinn's supervision.
Sinn takes his graduate students on three-day trips to the
Alps to discuss research in-depth and test out his latest theses
before taking them onto talk shows.
"He likes nothing more than if someone else has a different
opinion, he really gets excited. He loves exchanging economic
arguments and convincing people of his standpoint," Buck said.
Sinn has made a name for himself with provocative theses,
some of which have seemed prescient, others less so. In any
case, most make their way into the public eye, coining terms
like "the bazaar economy" that enter mainstream debate.
Sinn's 2003 book "Can Germany be saved?" advocated proposals
on expanding the low wage sector similar to those subsequently
implemented under former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to help
the economy regain competitiveness.
But his thesis that Germany's export success was
"pathological", overly reliant on imports and resulting in a
"bazaar economy", was more hotly disputed, with other academics
arguing the country produces high-end and not bazaar-like goods.
GERMANY'S DR DOOM?
Despite his many seemingly gloomy diagnoses, Sinn did not
join New York University professor Nouriel Roubini, dubbed "Dr.
Doom", in predicting the financial crisis, although he was
warning about lax financial regulation as early as 2001.
And two years ago, he began advocating for Greece to leave
the euro zone, an opinion that was taboo back then but is
gaining traction in Germany now. He says the case for Portugal
to exit the currency bloc is strengthening too.
Sinn compares Greece's situation to that of Germany during
the Weimar Republic, when it too had to drastically cut wages
and prices, fuelling the rise of the Nazis.
"Austerity programmes in the euro zone of this order of
magnitude are not possible and should not be demanded," he said,
noting that youth unemployment was already over 50 percent. "The
alternative, however, cannot be to simply fund Greece forever."
"If you take everything together - the public rescue
programmes, the haircut on its debt, and Target credit-, the
country has so far received 460 billion euros altogether,
equalling 116 Marshall Plans," he said.
"And what have you got to show for it? Nothing, just a
catastrophe. How much longer must we go on before politicians
understand it is a dead end?"
If Greece left the euro zone, it could return to growth
within a year, said Sinn. If not, it will slide into a chronic
recession "that could destroy society".
Sinn said there would be contagion for those countries in a
similar situation which were not carrying out necessary
adjustments, and such market pressure was necessary to keep
states fiscally accountable.
Other debt-laden euro zone states such as Spain and France
need to follow a strict regime of austerity, exerting downwards
pressure on wages and prices, in order to regain the necessary
competitiveness for remaining in the common currency bloc.
Germany would have to accept inflation rates about two
percent higher than in these countries for about a decade. "To
rebalance the trade relationship with Portugal and Greece about
twice that differential is required," he added.
MISSION NOT OVER YET
But it's not all doom and gloom for Sinn, whose office is
adorned with prints of vibrant paintings by German expressionist
Franz Marc as well as an oil painting by his daughter.
He says Germany's bounceback from the shock of reunification
provides a model for others. Its economy underwent a period of
severe price depreciation in the 1990s and early 2000s but is
now considered one of Europe's strongest.
"That was an extremely painful medicine, but one that
worked," he said. "For years, Germany had the lowest rate of
investment among OECD countries, and the lowest growth rate in
both the euro zone and Europe in general. We also had mass
unemployment."
"Germany went through its own euro crisis," Sinn said. "It
was a period of high tension and social frictions."
Now Germany is booming again, ironically partly due to the
debt crisis as German savers and financial institutions do not
dare to invest abroad, instead keeping their money at home.
"So we have a building boom - a boom because of the crisis.
This boom will self-correct the imbalances in Europe."
Sinn, who recently became a grandfather and whose desk is
adorned with framed photographs of his family and esteemed
colleagues, has said he will retire in four years time.
But he finds that difficult to imagine: "I like my job and
these are important times, so one doesn't want to sneak away."