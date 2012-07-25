BERLIN, July 25 The euro zone faces economic
disaster unless its financially stronger states and its central
bank commit to bearing a larger share of the region's debt
burden, leading global economists including two advisers to the
German government said.
"We believe that ...Europe is sleepwalking toward a disaster
of incalculable proportions... The sense of a never-ending
crisis, with one domino falling after another, must be
reversed," the Institute for New Economic Thinking (INET),
backed by veteran investor George Soros, wrote in its report.
Policymakers must tackle two problems separately - dealing
with the legacy costs of the "initially flawed design" of the
euro zone, and fixing the structure of the bloc itself.
Among their recommendations, the economists called for an
early partial mutualisation of the region's debt - which Germany
has refused to consider - and the eventual creation of a
supranational financial watchdog with authority over national
regulators.
They also urged the European Central Bank to become a lender
of last resort in the longer term for states that meet budget
targets, or allow the region's ESM rescue fund to play that role
and give it a banking licence.
The ECB has hitherto strongly objected to both options,
though central bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday
there were arguments for giving the ESM a banking licence to
increase its capacity.
Nowotny's comment reinforced indications that the euro zone
crisis has entered a dangerous new phase, with Spain edging
towards a full sovereign bailout and evidence mounting up that
Greece cannot meet the terms of its emergency funding, possibly
triggering its exit from the single currency.
INET said although Europe's leaders recognised the need for
a collective response, surplus and deficit countries had so far
failed to agree on a plan that convinced markets and addressed
public needs. Steps taken at summits earlier this month and in
June did not go far enough.
"Solving the current crisis... is a win-win choice for both
creditor and debtor countries... however lack of trust between
creditors and debtors is stopping them from arriving at mutually
beneficial solutions," the report said.
The 17 economists who authored the report, including Lars
Feld and Peter Bofinger from the panel of 'wise men' who advise
Berlin on policy, recommended urgent short-term measures.
As well as the "partial and temporary mutualisation of debt"
under which the ECB should commit to greater purchases of
sovereign debt, countries with fiscal surpluses should also
prop up demand across the euro zone as a whole.
Any further steps towards burden-sharing would likely meet
with stiff resistance in Berlin, which has contributed most to
the region's existing bailout programmes and faces another heavy
hit should Athens fail to honour its debts.
If Greece become insolvent and quits the euro zone, Germany
should expect a loss of up to 82 billion euros, while if
an insolvent Greece remains within the single currency bloc it
would cost Berlin 89 billion euros, Germany's Ifo economics
institute estimates.