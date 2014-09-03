BERLIN, Sept 3 The value of Germany's financial assets fell by 2.3 percent last year due to the restructuring of so-called bad banks, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday.

Stocks of cash, deposits, securities and loans and other accounts receivable amounted to around 550.5 billion euros at the end of last year - some 13.1 billion euros less than at the end of 2012, the office said.

That was largely due to developments at FMS Wertmanagement and Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA), which are winding down the assets of state-owned lenders Hypo Real Estate and WestLB respectively.

"They continued scaling back their portfolios and so further reduced their balance sheet total and stock of financial assets," the office said in a statement.

That also reduced the government's debt pile for the first time since 1950 - it fell by 1.5 percent to just under 2.04 trillion euros.