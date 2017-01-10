BERLIN Jan 10 Germany's BDI industry
association sees growth of about 1.5 percent this year for
Europe's biggest economy, with worries about U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's trade policy and about Chinese
state interference dampening expectations.
"In view of global political uncertainty ... future growth
is anything but self-evident," BDI President Dieter Kempf said
on Tuesday. The German government has not released growth
figures for 2016, but in October the BDI forecast that the
economy would grow by 1.9 percent.
The BDI said it expected German exports to increase by 2-3
percent in 2017 and the number of employed people to rise by up
to half a million from last year's level of 43.5 million.
German industry will listen carefully when Donald Trump
outlines his plans for his presidency, said the BDI. Kempf
warned against any attempt to seal off the United States and
limit free trade.
"This would damage the whole global economy and in
particular the export-oriented German economy," he said, adding
state interference from China was also a worry for German firms
doing business in China.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Andrea Shalal)