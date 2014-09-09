BERLIN, Sept 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said the government would refrain from net new
borrowing next year for the first time since 1969 and defended
efforts to consolidate the budget, saying Germany was still far
from fulfilling EU growth rules.
Schaeuble also said Germany had to continue to focus on
stability policies: "Anything else would lead to a crisis of
confidence," he said.
"That's the last thing we need in Europe in the current
situation," he added, referring to crises in Syria, Ukraine and
Iraq as well as the Ebola outbreak in Africa.
He said the government was working on creating better
investment opportunities for insurance companies to invest in
infrastructure projects.
Low unemployment levels and steady growth have produced
record tax revenues in Germany, while low interest rates have
reduced the financial burden of servicing the country's federal
debt load of 1.3 trillion euros.
This virtuous circle will allow the government to cover an
estimated 300 billion euros in spending next year without
issuing new bonds - the first time it would do so since 1969.
(Reporting Michelle Martin and Erik Kirschbaum)