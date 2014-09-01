BERLIN, Sept 1 Investments will take priority if
Germany has money available but the government first has to see
how the economy develops, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Monday after Europe's largest economy posted a budget surplus in
the first half of 2014.
"First we have to see if the economic forecasts remain as
they are. If we have more money, if in doubt we will spend it in
the area of investment," she told a news conference. "It is
absolutely right for the topic of investment to be so
prominent."
Germany's 16.1 billion euro budget surplus in the first six
months of the year highlights the strength of its finances at a
time when Berlin faces pressure to help to boost flagging growth
in Europe.
