BERLIN Dec 5 Germany's Bundesbank halved its
2015 growth forecast for Europe's largest economy on Friday and
also trimmed its estimate for this year, though its president
said there were signs that current weakness would soon be
overcome.
In bi-annual projections, the bank said it expected the
economy to expand by 1.0 percent next year, compared with its
June estimate of 2.0 percent.
It also cut its prediction for 2014 growth to 1.4 percent
from 1.9 percent in June. It said it saw gross domestic product
(GDP) increasing by 1.6 percent in 2016, trimming its forecast
from 1.8 percent in June.
"However, there is reason to hope that the current sluggish
phase will prove to be short-lived," Bundesbank President Jens
Weidmann said in a statement, adding that opportunities abroad
would likely increase again next year.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)