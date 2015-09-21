Berlin, Sept 21 Undeterred by global
uncertainties due to an economic slowdown in China, German
growth is expected to continue in the second half of the year on
rising domestic consumption and growing exports, the Bundesbank
said on Monday.
Europe's biggest economy further benefited from dwindling
oil and energy prices, compensating for an overall considerable
increase in import and consumer prices, the German central bank
said in its monthly report.
While the Bundesbank expects German growth to be supported
by continuously high employment rates which peaked to an
all-year-high in July, the current influx of refugees is
estimated to effect Germany's labour market.
Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Sunday that her
ministry expects higher unemployment rates for next year amid
the inflow of refugees seeking work.
The Bundesbank bank expects the German economy to expand by
1.7 percent in 2015 while Berlin predicts that domestic demand
and foreign trade will drive a 1.8 percent expansion this year.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Michael Nienaber)