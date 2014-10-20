FRANKFURT Oct 20 Germany's economic output in the third quarter of the year is likely to be the same or slightly better than the previous three-month period, the country's central bank said in its monthly report on Monday.

Citing high employment and rising wages as compensating for a slight dip in industry, the Bundesbank said: "The total economic result should be on the level of the second quarter or even slightly higher".

The central bank predicted that the year would end on a similar note.

"Given the weak orders and the downbeat mood among companies, the outlook for the final quarter of the year is similarly modest." (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Paul Carrel)