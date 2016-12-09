(Corrects previous projections in table) FRANKFURT, Dec 9 The Bundesbank raised its German growth forecast for this year and next, arguing that the "solid upturn" was continuing, even though increasing labour market bottlenecks could constrain growth and lead to wage inflation. The German central bank raised its GDP growth projection to 1.8 percent in both 2016 and 2017 but warned that this was above the economy's potential so the labour market bottlenecks could intensify, exacerbated by unfavourable demographic trends such as the ageing of the population. The bank added that the German budget is likely to keep generating surpluses in the coming years without new spending measures and the government debt to GDP ratio could fall back to 60 percent in 2019. The following are the Bundesbank's projections for the German economy. Previous figures are in brackets. All figures are percent. 2016 2017 2018 2019 GDP, adjusted 1.8 (1.6) 1.8 (1.6) 1.6 (1.7) 1.5 Inflation 0.3 (0.2) 1.4 (1.5) 1.7 (1.7) 1.9 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)