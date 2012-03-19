FRANKFURT, March 19 A cold snap dealt a setback to the German economy in February and industry is far from reaching a sustained recovery, the Bundesbank said on Monday, while noting that forward-looking indicators pointed to an economic pick-up.

The economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter on weakening exports and private consumption. Many economists expect it to steady in the first quarter of 2012, avoiding the two successive quarters of contraction that define a recession.

As Europe's largest economy, Germany's fate is crucial to that of the broader euro zone, with which it does the bulk of its trade.

The economy recovered in January from the weak patch at the end of 2011, the Bundesbank said in its March monthly report.

"But a setback to the economy's performance should be expected for February given the particularly cold winter weather in the first half of the month," the central bank wrote, adding that new orders did not yet signal a fundamental improvement.

However, an improving labour market and the prospect of pay rises were boosting households' readiness to buy and invest, and the construction sector especially was profiting from this, the Bundesbank said.

A solid job market has helped prop up consumer spending and consumer and business sentiment surveys are upbeat. A survey released last week showed German analyst and investor sentiment jumped in March to its highest level since June 2010.

The Bundesbank expects the German economy to grow by 0.6 percent this year. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by John Stonestreet)