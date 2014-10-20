* Bundesbank predicts little if any improvement for Germany
* German economy shrank slightly in second quarter
* Central bank forecasts 'modest' end to year
FRANKFURT, Oct 20 Germany risks coming
dangerously close to recession, the central bank said on Monday
in a forecast that predicted little or no economic growth in the
second half of the year.
In the Bundesbank's gloomy assessment, the euro zone's
biggest economy will stay weak, compounding the problems of the
18-country bloc, where the economy is already slowing to a
virtual halt.
In its monthly bulletin, the Bundesbank predicted little
improvement to Germany's recent weak performance, cautioning
that the year would also end on a 'modest' note.
In the three months from April to June this year, Germany's
economic output shrank by 0.2 percent. Contracting in the third
quarter would put the economy in recession.
"The total economic result should be on the level of the
second quarter or even slightly higher," the Bundesbank said of
the third quarter. "Given the weak orders and the downbeat mood
among companies, the outlook for the final quarter of the year
is similarly modest."
The downbeat performance of an economy once considered the
region's last bastion of growth echoed the region's second and
third largest economies, France and Italy. The former stagnated
and the latter fell back into recession over the same period.
The slowdown could bring more calls for Germany to invest in
order to lift its economy.
"The euro's main growth engine, hit by Putin and other
confidence shocks, has stalled and that will mean that other
parts of the euro zone will also be weaker," said Holger
Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg Bank. "The German weakness
is likely to spread somewhat to other parts of the euro zone."
