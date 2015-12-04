* Bundesbank upbeat on German economic growth

By Caroline Copley and Francesco Canepa

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 4 Brisk domestic demand is supporting economic growth in Germany, the country's central bank said on Friday, even as it slashed its inflation forecasts for this year and the following two, blaming lower oil prices.

The new Bundesbank estimates show inflation in Europe's largest economy is not expected to hit the European Central Bank's target of almost 2 percent until 2017, one year later than in its June projections.

Yet the German central bank, whose president Jens Weidmann on Thursday branded the ECB's latest policy easing as "unnecessary", struck an upbeat tone on the state of the country's economy and its outlook.

"The main drivers are the favourable labour market situation and substantial increases in households' real disposable income, though foreign trade is currently being hampered by frail demand from the emerging market economies," Weidmann said in a statement accompanying the December report.

"But with export markets outside the euro area expected to rebound and economic growth within the euro area gaining a little more traction, the healthy underlying state of the German economy should stand out even more clearly over the next two years."

In its bi-annual projections, the Bundesbank said it expected the German economy to expand by 1.7 pct in 2015, 1.8 percent in 2016 and 1.7 percent in 2017.

The Bundesbank's upbeat assessment dovetailed with data, published earlier on Friday, showing German industrial orders rose more than expected in October due mainly to stronger demand from the euro zone.

The central bank's inflation estimates were heading south, however.

Consumer price inflation in Germany is seen at 0.2 percent this year, 1.1 percent in 2016 and 2.0 percent in 2017, down from 0.5 percent, 1.8 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, the Bundesbank said.

"The adjustment to expected price developments largely reflects the renewed downturn in crude oil prices, which had not been expected in June," the Bundesbank said in the report.

"Downside risks to economic growth would arise if the current sluggish dynamics in a number of emerging market economies were to worsen." (Editing by Toby Chopra)