* Bundesbank upbeat on German economic growth
* Cuts inflation forecasts for 2015-17
* Blames lower oil prices
By Caroline Copley and Francesco Canepa
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 4 Brisk domestic demand is
supporting economic growth in Germany, the country's central
bank said on Friday, even as it slashed its inflation forecasts
for this year and the following two, blaming lower oil prices.
The new Bundesbank estimates show inflation in Europe's
largest economy is not expected to hit the European Central
Bank's target of almost 2 percent until 2017, one year later
than in its June projections.
Yet the German central bank, whose president Jens Weidmann
on Thursday branded the ECB's latest policy easing as
"unnecessary", struck an upbeat tone on the state of the
country's economy and its outlook.
"The main drivers are the favourable labour market situation
and substantial increases in households' real disposable income,
though foreign trade is currently being hampered by frail demand
from the emerging market economies," Weidmann said in a
statement accompanying the December report.
"But with export markets outside the euro area expected to
rebound and economic growth within the euro area gaining a
little more traction, the healthy underlying state of the German
economy should stand out even more clearly over the next two
years."
In its bi-annual projections, the Bundesbank said it
expected the German economy to expand by 1.7 pct in 2015, 1.8
percent in 2016 and 1.7 percent in 2017.
The Bundesbank's upbeat assessment dovetailed with data,
published earlier on Friday, showing German industrial orders
rose more than expected in October due mainly to stronger demand
from the euro zone.
The central bank's inflation estimates were heading south,
however.
Consumer price inflation in Germany is seen at 0.2 percent
this year, 1.1 percent in 2016 and 2.0 percent in 2017, down
from 0.5 percent, 1.8 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, the
Bundesbank said.
"The adjustment to expected price developments largely
reflects the renewed downturn in crude oil prices, which had not
been expected in June," the Bundesbank said in the report.
"Downside risks to economic growth would arise if the
current sluggish dynamics in a number of emerging market
economies were to worsen."
