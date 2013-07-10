BERLIN, July 10 Germany's Economy Ministry
warned in its latest monthly report that China's economy could
slow more than expected, depriving German firms of the emerging
market support they have relied on while the euro zone falters.
Overall, the German economy grew at a faster pace in the
second quarter than in the first, when it just skirted a
recession with growth of 0.1 percent, the ministry said, adding
a moderate pick up in the global economy was continuing.
But it cautioned: "Signals from China pointing to a greater
loss of momentum than anticipated are on the rise. This could
dampen the relatively dynamic growth seen so far in Asia."
"All in all, given the weaker momentum in South America,
emerging markets could provide less impetus for growth... the
risks to the world economy have come more into focus."
On Monday data showed German exports fell the most since
late 2009 in May and industrial output tumbled, suggesting the
economy is struggling to regain traction, although a rise in
imports pointed to robust domestic demand.
Shipments to the euro zone, where Germany sends 40 percent
of its goods, fell 9.6 percent in May compared with the same
month last year. Exports to countries outside Europe slipped 1.6
percent, with a slowdown in China reducing appetite in the
country many German firms had looked to as an alternative.