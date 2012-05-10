BERLIN May 10 More than 40 percent of Germany's
larger family-run firms aim to hire more staff this year and one
in two is looking to increase investments, a survey showed on
Thursday, adding to signs that Europe's largest economy has
turned the corner.
Shrugging off the euro zone debt crisis, two-thirds evaluate
their economic outlook for 2012 as "good" or "very good", and
only 5 per cent as "bad", according to the study by Deutsche
Bank and the BDI industry federation.
Family-owned businesses form a cornerstone of Germany's
economy, and two thirds of the 408 firms surveyed - all with
1,000 employees or more and annual turnover in excess of 50
million euros - expect sales to increase this year while one
third expect to export more.
A shrinking euro zone economy has hit sales of German
products to other countries in the region, but trade with
non-European markets is booming. Overall, German exports leapt
to record levels in March, bolstering hopes that the country has
escaped recession.
Family-run companies in Germany still rely mostly on bank
credit for financing, with many preferring to remain independent
rather than bring outside investors on board, the survey showed.
But Juergen Fitschen, who runs Deutsche Bank's domestic
operations, said concerns their funding might dry up as Europe's
fragile banking sector reins in lending were misplaced, even if
the economic situation remained tense.
"There will not be a credit crunch here," he told a news
conference that coincided with publication of the survey.
"Thanks to a broad financing structure, family businesses
obtain a stronger stability within the financing process,"
Fitschen said. "In this way, they can raise both their domestic
and foreign investments, thereby boosting growth".
Some 45 per cent of financing to family firms is via bank
credits, while 8.2 percent is in equity capital and 6.1 percent
in capital market instruments, the survey showed.
(Reporting By Elisa Oddone; Editing by John Stonestreet)