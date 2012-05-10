BERLIN May 10 More than 40 percent of Germany's larger family-run firms aim to hire more staff this year and one in two is looking to increase investments, a survey showed on Thursday, adding to signs that Europe's largest economy has turned the corner.

Shrugging off the euro zone debt crisis, two-thirds evaluate their economic outlook for 2012 as "good" or "very good", and only 5 per cent as "bad", according to the study by Deutsche Bank and the BDI industry federation.

Family-owned businesses form a cornerstone of Germany's economy, and two thirds of the 408 firms surveyed - all with 1,000 employees or more and annual turnover in excess of 50 million euros - expect sales to increase this year while one third expect to export more.

A shrinking euro zone economy has hit sales of German products to other countries in the region, but trade with non-European markets is booming. Overall, German exports leapt to record levels in March, bolstering hopes that the country has escaped recession.

Family-run companies in Germany still rely mostly on bank credit for financing, with many preferring to remain independent rather than bring outside investors on board, the survey showed.

But Juergen Fitschen, who runs Deutsche Bank's domestic operations, said concerns their funding might dry up as Europe's fragile banking sector reins in lending were misplaced, even if the economic situation remained tense.

"There will not be a credit crunch here," he told a news conference that coincided with publication of the survey.

"Thanks to a broad financing structure, family businesses obtain a stronger stability within the financing process," Fitschen said. "In this way, they can raise both their domestic and foreign investments, thereby boosting growth".

Some 45 per cent of financing to family firms is via bank credits, while 8.2 percent is in equity capital and 6.1 percent in capital market instruments, the survey showed. (Reporting By Elisa Oddone; Editing by John Stonestreet)