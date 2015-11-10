(Adds industry's outlook and details on refugee housing)
BERLIN Nov 10 Germany's construction industry
expects 2.5 percent sales growth next year, a faster rise than
this year, helped by a boom in new apartment building and
housing demand from migrants, an industry group said on Tuesday.
The BvB federal construction industry association estimates
that sales will hit 235 billion euros ($252.30 billion) next
year and sees 2.0 percent growth this year.
This year, some 265,000 residential apartments are expected
to be built, some 20,000 more than last year, it said. The
refugee crisis would contribute to rising demand for property in
future.
The industry wants more government funding for social
housing and has put forward an idea to build purpose-designed
houses for refugees and lower-income families.
The purpose-designed homes would be ready to be occupied in
only six months, habitable for up to 40 years, and at around
1,500 euros per square meter would cost only half as much as the
container homes in which many refugees are currently housed.
"The prospects continue to be good," said the association.
"The conditions for building new apartments - such as stable
employment, rising income and low financing costs - remain
intact and will continue in 2016," said the association.
But the industry's outlook for the next 20 years is less
optimistic, said Hans-Hartwig Loewenstein, president of the
Central Association of the German Construction Industry.
"Germany's construction businesses don't trust the current
calm. In the long run, expectations aren't too rosy and the next
recession will hit for sure," he told a news conference.
($1 = 0.9314 euros)
