BERLIN, July 15 The number of German residential
building permits jumped by 31 percent to over 148,000 in the
first five months of 2016, data showed on Friday, suggesting
construction will continue to support growth in Europe's largest
economy.
The Federal Statistics Office said authorities issued
permits for 127.140 new residential buildings and approved
construction work at 21.251 existing buildings.
Approvals for the 'hostel residences' sub-category of homes,
which also includes shelters for refugees and asylum seekers,
more than tripled to 10,287 compared to the first five months in
the previous year.
The total of 148,391 marked an increase of 31 percent on the
year. It was the highest number of approvals granted in the
first five months since 2000, showing that last year's positive
trend in the construction sector is set to continue in 2016.
With borrowing costs at record lows, a growing number of
Germans are flocking to property. Higher state spending on
social housing, also to accommodate a record-influx of migrants,
is giving the construction sector an additional push.
