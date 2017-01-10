BERLIN Jan 10 German construction industry
associations expect sales in the sector to rise by 5 percent
this year in Europe's biggest economy and hit a 20-year record
versus growth of 5.8 percent in 2016.
"The German construction industry is heading into 2017 with
great confidence," said the leaders of the Deutsche Bauindustrie
and Deutsche Baugewerbe in a statement. "As seen last year, the
driver will be residential construction with growth of 7
percent."
The number of employees in the sector will rise by around
10,000 this year, said the associations. They said the main risk
to the sector was a looming shortage of skilled workers.
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Andrea Shalal)