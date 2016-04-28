BERLIN, April 28 The number of home building permits granted in Germany rose by 33 percent on the year during the first two months of 2016, hitting a 12-year-high, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Demand for homes in Europe's largest economy has soared as low interest rates encourage Germans, traditionally a nation of savers and renters, to put their money in property rather than in the bank. In addition, a record influx of more than a million refugees arrived in Germany last year.

Authorities granted 54,200 home approvals in January and February - the highest number of home approvals in those two months since 2004.

Last year authorities handed out around 309,000 home building permits - the highest number in 15 years.

Construction Minister Barbara Hendricks has said at least 350,000 new homes must be built annually while the construction industry has said 400,000 new homes are necessary annually.

The Bundestag lower house of parliament was due to decide on Thursday on plans to provide tax incentives to investors who build new flats in urban areas but the decision was postponed due to differences of opinion. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber and Alison Williams)