BERLIN, April 28 The number of home building
permits granted in Germany rose by 33 percent on the year during
the first two months of 2016, hitting a 12-year-high, data from
the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday.
Demand for homes in Europe's largest economy has soared as
low interest rates encourage Germans, traditionally a nation of
savers and renters, to put their money in property rather than
in the bank. In addition, a record influx of more than a million
refugees arrived in Germany last year.
Authorities granted 54,200 home approvals in January and
February - the highest number of home approvals in those two
months since 2004.
Last year authorities handed out around 309,000 home
building permits - the highest number in 15 years.
Construction Minister Barbara Hendricks has said at least
350,000 new homes must be built annually while the construction
industry has said 400,000 new homes are necessary annually.
The Bundestag lower house of parliament was due to decide on
Thursday on plans to provide tax incentives to investors who
build new flats in urban areas but the decision was postponed
due to differences of opinion.
