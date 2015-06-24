BERLIN, June 24 German construction orders fell
by 6.1 percent on the year in April, marking their first drop
this year, data from the German Statistics Office showed on
Wednesday.
The Office said, however, that the drop was largely due to
an unfavourable comparison to April 2014, a month which saw a
strong increase in new business.
The picture for the first four months of 2015 was subdued,
with data showing new business fell 0.6 percent between January
and April compared with the same period last year.
German construction industry body HDB said in May it was
expecting firms to rake in 101 billion euros in revenues this
year - more than at any point since 2000.
