BERLIN, June 24 German construction orders fell by 6.1 percent on the year in April, marking their first drop this year, data from the German Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The Office said, however, that the drop was largely due to an unfavourable comparison to April 2014, a month which saw a strong increase in new business.

The picture for the first four months of 2015 was subdued, with data showing new business fell 0.6 percent between January and April compared with the same period last year.

German construction industry body HDB said in May it was expecting firms to rake in 101 billion euros in revenues this year - more than at any point since 2000. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)