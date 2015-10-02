LONDON Oct 2 Deutsche Bank raised its forecast
for German economic growth next year, saying a heavy influx of
migrants would increase consumption as much as half a percentage
point.
German gross domestic product is now forecast to come in at
1.9 percent in 2016 compared with 1.7 percent in previous
forecasts, the bank said in a research note published on Friday.
"Although the external and the financial environment have
deteriorated we have lifted our 2016 GDP call," Deutsche Bank
said.
"Drivers are stronger real consumption growth due to lower
oil prices/stronger EUR and the surge in immigration," analysts
wrote, adding they expected the boost in consumption to be
evenly split between private and public.
Around 800,000 refugees and migrants escaping war and
poverty, many of them from Syria, are expected to arrive in
Germany this year.
At the time of arrival, the average age of the immigrants is
23.3 years old - much younger than the domestic population,
which averages 44.5 years, the bank said.
Germany has long struggled to deal with its ageing
population, with government and industry saying immigration was
needed to counter the looming demographic squeeze.
