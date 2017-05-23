BERLIN May 23 Germany's DIHK Chambers of
Industry and Commerce raised its growth forecast for the German
economy to 1.8 percent from its previous estimate of 1.6
percent, the DIHK said on Tuesday.
German exports are expected to rise by 4.0 percent this
year, it added.
According to the DIHK's early summer sentiment survey,
business morale regarding current conditions reached its highest
level since West and East Germany reunified in 1990, with
companies expecting further improvement.
Almost half - 48 percent - of companies reported good
business morale, up from 46 percent at the beginning of the year
while 44 percent said things were satisfactory and only 8
percent said things were bad.
The DIHK's survey of 24,000 companies found that 24 percent
expected conditions to improve further, 62 percent for them to
remain stable and only 13 percent expected a deterioration.
Asked about the biggest threats for future growth, most
companies said that a shortage of skilled labour was the
principle risk.
