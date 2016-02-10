BERLIN Feb 10 German companies view their business situation as being as good as never before and export expectations are improving in the industrial sector after a subdued outlook late last year, Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Wednesday.

"Companies view their current business situation on the whole as being as good as never before," DIHK said, publishing a survey of member businesses.

DIHK stuck to its forecast of 1.3 percent growth for Europe's biggest economy this year, lower than the government's 1.7 percent outlook, which was revised down last month from 1.8 percent due largely to a slowdown in emerging markets.

The Chambers of Commerce said that export expectations in the industrial sector were improving again, but investment plans were up only slightly. Many companies expressed a willingness to make new hires. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)