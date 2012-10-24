BERLIN Oct 24 German firms are more gloomy
about both current conditions and the business outlook as demand
for their goods from the crisis-stricken euro zone weakens, the
German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said on
Wednesday.
"The economic slowdown is weighing on the mood in the German
economy," the DIHK said in a summary of its thrice-yearly survey
of some 28,000 member companies. "The industrial sector is
confronted with hesitant demand."
"Producers of capital goods feel that many clients,
especially from the euro zone, are only running at weak capacity
and are suffering from financing difficulties."
The Bundesbank said earlier this week that Europe's largest
economy could contract slightly in the fourth quarter after
expanding noticeably in the third as exports eased.
Germany has proven fairly resilient so far to the crisis
rattling the rest of the region, but is beginning to show signs
of a slowdown.
Recent data has been mostly disappointing, showing business
sentiment and industrial orders slipping, the private sector
contracting and unemployment rising.
The DIHK said firms' views of the economic situation were
mixed though, as the domestic economy was faring relatively well
thanks to stronger momentum in the construction sector and
rising private consumption.
Firms expected the domestic economy to remain a growth
driver looking ahead too, the DIHK said.
Overall, business expectations dimmed however, both due to
the euro zone crisis and the global economic slowdown. Some 18
percent of firms reckoned business would improve in the next 12
months, versus 25 percent in May, while 22 percent thought it
would worsen, versus just 14 percent in the previous survey.
Firms were being more cautious about investing as a result
of the economic uncertainty, although this could change quickly,
the chamber said.
"The still favourable financing conditions and the strong
confidence in their own competitiveness could prepare the way
for a quick revival of investment momentum - once the
turbulences are over," the DIHK said.
For a table, please click on
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; editing by Ron Askew)