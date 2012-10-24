BERLIN Oct 24 German firms are more gloomy about both current conditions and the business outlook as demand for their goods from the crisis-stricken euro zone weakens, the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said on Wednesday.

"The economic slowdown is weighing on the mood in the German economy," the DIHK said in a summary of its thrice-yearly survey of some 28,000 member companies. "The industrial sector is confronted with hesitant demand."

"Producers of capital goods feel that many clients, especially from the euro zone, are only running at weak capacity and are suffering from financing difficulties."

The Bundesbank said earlier this week that Europe's largest economy could contract slightly in the fourth quarter after expanding noticeably in the third as exports eased.

Germany has proven fairly resilient so far to the crisis rattling the rest of the region, but is beginning to show signs of a slowdown.

Recent data has been mostly disappointing, showing business sentiment and industrial orders slipping, the private sector contracting and unemployment rising.

The DIHK said firms' views of the economic situation were mixed though, as the domestic economy was faring relatively well thanks to stronger momentum in the construction sector and rising private consumption.

Firms expected the domestic economy to remain a growth driver looking ahead too, the DIHK said.

Overall, business expectations dimmed however, both due to the euro zone crisis and the global economic slowdown. Some 18 percent of firms reckoned business would improve in the next 12 months, versus 25 percent in May, while 22 percent thought it would worsen, versus just 14 percent in the previous survey.

Firms were being more cautious about investing as a result of the economic uncertainty, although this could change quickly, the chamber said.

"The still favourable financing conditions and the strong confidence in their own competitiveness could prepare the way for a quick revival of investment momentum - once the turbulences are over," the DIHK said.

