BERLIN Feb 10 German companies feel business
conditions have never been better and see exports improving
after a weak spell, the DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on
Wednesday, though it sounded a note of caution about the banking
sector.
The body's optimistic note came in the face of weak
industrial output and export data released on Tuesday that
suggested Europe's largest economy lost momentum at the end of
last year and may struggle this year.
"Companies view their current business situation on the
whole as being as good as never before," DIHK said, publishing a
survey of member businesses.
DIHK stuck to its forecast of 1.3 percent growth for
Europe's biggest economy this year, lower than the government's
1.7 percent outlook, which was revised down last month from 1.8
percent due largely to a slowdown in emerging markets.
The Chambers of Commerce said export expectations in the
industrial sector were improving again, but investment plans
were up only slightly. Many companies expressed a willingness to
make new hires.
DIHK managing director Martin Wansleben said companies were
concerned about the weakness of financial institutions like
Deutsche Bank whose shares tumbled to a 30-year low
this week on investor concerns about its capital levels.
"We need strong banks," he said, adding that questions about
the stability of big financial institutions were a concern for
the whole global economy. "We are of course worried."
Deutsche Bank, Germany's flagship lender has trailed its
rivals in bouncing back from the 2008 financial crisis,
hamstrung by ageing technical infrastructure and having to pay
out billions of dollars in fines to end legal disputes.
