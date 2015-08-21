BERLIN Aug 21 Morale among German consumers
declined going into September for the first time in six months
and fell short of expectations amid concern about economic
developments abroad, market research group GfK said on Friday.
The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of
2,000 Germans, fell to 9.9 heading into September from 10.1 a
month ago -- the lowest reading since 9.7 in March.
The 9.9 reading for the consumer sentiment indicator going
into September was also below the Reuters consensus forecast of
10.1. But GfK said consumers continue to expect the German
economy to grow this year.
"Despite the decline, it cannot be said that the economic
motor will stutter or even stall," said GfK analyst Rolf Buerkl.
"As before, the indicator level is high, suggesting that private
consumption can fulfill its ascribed role as an important pillar
of economic development this year."
He added that the outlook for Germany remained bright.
"Since it can be assumed that conditions for a good consumer
economy will remain favourable in the coming months, there is a
good chance that the consumer climate will stabilise again,"
Buerkle said.
The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the quarter
from April to June after expanding by 0.3 percent in the
first three months of 2015, boosted by strong foreign trade and
domestic investment.
The growth in Germany's GDP stands in contrast with the GfK
business cycle expectations. It declined for the third time
in a row to 16.6 going into September but is still six points
ahead of last year's level.
GfK said that weakening growth in China and other emerging
countries had recently caused some concern that this trend might
weigh on the German economy, which depends on exports.
The GfK's "willingness to buy" reading -- a measure of
consumer sentiment towards large purchases ranging from
computers to furniture -- fell for the third striaght month.
Income expectations also declined after reaching their
highest level since reunification last month. Buerkle said that
consumers continue to expect their personal financial situation
to improve. A high level of employment with scope for rising
wages is providing grounds for optimism.
SEP 15 AUG 15 SEP 14
Consumer Climate 9.9 10.1 8.6
Consumer Climate AUG 15 JULY 15 AUG 14
Components
- willingness to 52.0 55.4 49.3
buy
- income 53.5 58.6 50.1
expectations
- business cycle 16.6 18.4 10.4
expectations
NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development
of real private consumption in the following month.
An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in
comparison with the same period a year ago.
According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private
consumption.
The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?"
The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations
about the development of household finances in the coming 12
months.
The additional business cycle expectations index reflects
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic
situation in the next 12 months.
(FOR BACKGROUND AND HISTORICAL DATA, DOUBLE-CLICK ON
)
(Reporting by Tina Bellon, editing by Larry King)