BERLIN, Sept 9 The European Central Bank is
doing what it can to help the flagging euro zone economy but it
has basically run out of tools, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
"It's no good to hold the central bank responsible for
growth and jobs - it's doing what it can but it has basically
exhausted its tools, as you can see from current developments,"
he told Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.
"Cheap money can't force growth either - otherwise we'd have
no problems now," he said.
Last week the ECB cut interest rates to a record low and
launched a new scheme to push money into the euro zone economy.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Erik Kirschbaum)