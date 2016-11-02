BERLIN Nov 2 Euro zone states should implement
structural reforms to sustain the economic upswing driven by the
European Central Bank's expansionary policy which should be
curtailed as it threatens financial stability, German economic
experts said on Wednesday.
The council of experts that advises the German government on
economic policy also said the extent of the central bank's
monetary easing was no longer appropriate given the bloc's
economic recovery.
"Consequently, the ECB should slow down its bond purchases
and end them earlier," the experts wrote in a report that was
handed to Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Facing high unemployment, weak growth and the threat of
deflation, the ECB has provided extraordinary stimulus in recent
years, cutting interest rates into negative territory and buying
euro zone government bonds to inject cash into the banking
system and make banks lend to the real economy.
The panel of experts said those measures have been a key
factor in the euro zone upturn, but they mask structural
problems in the bloc and threaten its financial stability.
"The euro area member states should now use the tailwinds of
the economic upturn to carry out structural reforms," said
council chairman Christoph M. Schmidt. "Even the German
government did not sufficiently use the positive economic growth
of the past few years for market-oriented reforms."
They said the EU should have increased requirements for
banks to raise the leverage ratio to at least 5 percent and
impose even higher ratios for systemically important banks.
Leverage ratio is a broad measure of capital to total
assets, which aims to ensure banks have enough capital to
support their business.
German critics have blamed the ECB's monetary policy for
lower profit margins for banks, including Deutsche Bank,
Germany's largest lender, which is struggling and has faced
concerns about its stability.
ECB President Mario Draghi has denied that the central
bank's low interest rate policies were to blame for the German
group's problems.
