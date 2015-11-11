* German FinMin Schauble warns of moral hazard of policy
BERLIN, Nov 11 The German government's panel of
economic advisers said on Wednesday the European Central Bank's
low interest rates were creating substantial risks, and Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned of a "moral hazard" from
loose monetary policy.
The double-barrelled message came after Reuters reported on
Monday that a consensus is forming at the ECB to take the
interest rate it charges banks to park money overnight deeper
into negative territory at its Dec. 3 meeting.
The ECB raised the prospect last month of more monetary
easing to combat inflation which is stuck near zero and at risk
of undershooting the ECB's target of nearly 2 percent as far
ahead as 2017 due to low commodity prices and weak growth.
But Schaeuble, a 73-year-old veteran who solidified his cult
status within the conservative wing of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's party with his tough stance on the Greek crisis, said
loose monetary policies risked creating false incentives and
eroding countries' willingness to reform their economies.
"I have great respect for the independence of the central
bank," he said at an event in Berlin on European integration.
"But I tell the central bankers again and again that their
monetary policy decisions also have a moral-hazard dimension."
Earlier, the German government's panel of economic advisers
said the ECB's low interest rates were creating substantial
risks for financial stability and could ultimately threaten the
solvency of banks and insurers.
The euro zone central bank embarked on a trillion-euro-plus
asset-buying plan in March to combat low inflation and spur
growth, and is widely expected to expand or extend the scheme
next month. But the advisers urged it not to ease policy again.
"There are no grounds to force the loose monetary policy
further," Christoph Schmidt, who heads the group, told a news
conference.
With regard to the ECB's bond-buying programme, he added:
"We have come to the conclusion that a slowdown in the pace is
called for. At least, the ECB should not do more than planned."
The council of economic experts, presenting its annual
report, criticised the policies of the ECB in unusually stark
language, saying it was creating "significant risks to financial
stability".
"If low interest rates remain in place in the coming years
and the yield curve remains flat, then this would threaten the
solvency of banks and life insurers in the medium term," the
council noted in the report.
"The ECB is not taking the looming risks to financial
stability into account in its monetary policy decision-making."
The advisors also said the Federal Reserve should have begun
tightening its monetary policy as the U.S. economy recovers
following the global financial crisis.
"In our view, the Fed has already waited too long," panel
member Volker Wieland told the news conference.
In its annual report on the state of the German economy, the
group of five economists known as the "wise men" -- which now
includes one woman -- forecast growth of 1.7 percent this year
and 1.6 percent in 2016.
It described the costs of the refugee crisis as "manageable"
for the German government, estimating that the influx would lead
to additional public outlays of up to 8.3 billion euros in 2015
and up to 14.3 billion euros next year.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin and Paul
Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Catherine Evans)