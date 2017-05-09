BERLIN May 9 Job vacancies in Germany hit an
all-time high in the first three months of 2017, data showed on
Tuesday, climbing above one million as Europe's biggest economy
expands faster than its workforce.
Vacancies jumped by about 75,000 on the year and 9,000 on
the quarter to 1.064 million, a survey by the IAB labour office
research institute found.
"That's something of a surprise. Normally, the number of job
vacancies goes down in the winter months," IAB researcher
Alexander Kubis said.
Among the sectors consistently looking for more staff are
logistics, healthcare and construction, he added.
"The German economy seems to be unfazed by external risks
such as a possible rise of protectionism and any consequences of
Brexit. That's why firms continue to hire, they are looking for
new employees to an extent never seen before," Kubis said.
Gross domestic product data due on Friday is expected to
show a rise in quarterly growth to 0.6 percent in the first
quarter from 0.4 percent in the final three months of last year.
A survey by staffing firm ManpowerGroup found German firms -
adapting to a long-signalled shortage of people of working age -
were more worried about attracting and retaining talent than
peers in the United States, France, Italy or Britain.
Incentives they offer include above-inflation pay hikes,
subsidised meals and on-site nurseries, and flexible working
conditions beyond the statutory minimum.
To counter the shortage, German companies have also designed
training schemes for young people from other European states
including Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Spain, where youth
unemployment is high.
German unemployment fell more than expected in April, data
showed last week.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by John Stonestreet)