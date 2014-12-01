UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
BERLIN Dec 1 German engineering orders rose 7 percent year-on-year in October, driven by a 9 percent surge in foreign orders, the VDMA engineering association said on Monday.
"German industry seems to be stronger than was expected only a few weeks ago," VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers said in a statement.
Despite two consecutive months of robust gains however, Wiechers said it was too early to talk about a strong recovery following a stagnation in orders in the summer months.
For the three-month August to October period, orders were also up 7 percent compared to the prior year. In October, domestic orders rose 1 percent. (Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.