BERLIN Oct 27 Germany's BGA wholesalers and
exporters body raised its forecast for export growth for this
year, saying demand from Europe and the United States would
offset weaker emerging markets and any negative impact from
Volkswagen's emissions scandal.
The BGA said on Tuesday it expects exports to rise by up to
6 percent and imports by 4 percent. It also said it saw 4.5
percent export growth for next year.
"Both exports and imports will hit new records," said the
BGA in a statement. Growth would continue thanks to robust
demand from Europe and the United States, which is expected to
more than compensate for a slowdown in China.
"There will be no long-term damage to the good reputation of
German products through the VW scandal," said the BGA, adding
German industry was more than just one big car company and that
many small firms, many family-owned, were not affected.
On Monday, the Ifo sentiment index for October also pointed
to resilience among German businesses, dipping just 0.3 points
to a better-than-expected 108.2.
